‘Sassuolo wanted Gomez, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco claims Sassuolo wanted Atalanta attacker Papu Gomez last summer, but the Neroverdi “clearly didn’t have enough appeal”.

Speaking at a Press conference for Saturday’s game against Atalanta, Di Francesco also admitted the Orobici were “the worst team” Sassuolo could have faced, while Domenico Berardi had yet to recover his pre-injury form.

“We’re growing rapidly and this is also proven by physical tests, but we all have to give more, we have to apply ourselves more on the pitch, starting from the back,” began the Coach.

“We were perfect for 42 minutes against Lazio as they didn’t have a shot at our goal, but they scored with their first, so the fault lies with us because we have to keep going for longer.

“This week I’ve showed the lads where we’ve done well and where we’re missing a leap in quality. The little things make a difference.

“Atalanta are a very strong team, who have so much enthusiasm and are driven on by a great set of fans.

“It certainly won’t be easy to face them. Indeed, they’re the worst team to face at the moment.

“The difference between us and them is our youth sectors. Theirs has already started [yielding results], while ours is still being built.

“Papu Gomez? We tried to sign him last summer, but clearly Sassuolo didn’t have enough appeal.

“Starting XI? I won’t say who will play. There will be changes with respect to Lazio, but I want to keep everyone on their toes.

“Berardi? His numbers have ​​halved since his return, but the goal he scored [against Lazio] was very important.”

