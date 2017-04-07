Gonzalo ‘proud’ of 200 milestone

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Rodriguez will make his 200th Fiorentina appearance on Sunday against Sampdoria, which the defender says is “a beautiful source of pride”.

Gonzalo is in his sixth year at Fiorentina, having joined from Villarreal in 2012, and the club captain made it clear he was determined to end the season on a high, amidst speculation that he will leave on a Bosman this summer.

“The truth is that we have to think game by game and certainly we have an objective in front of us,” he told #ForzaViolaLive.

“Now we’re thinking about Sampdoria. It’s a difficult game on a complicated pitch.

“We want to win in order to continue our run. Making 200 appearances, for me, is a beautiful source of pride. It’s not easy to do it in Italian football, for a team like Fiorentina.

“The first time I played for them was in the Coppa Italia. I remember that I didn’t know anyone at the start, and now, five years later, it’s a wonderful feeling.

“When Borja and I arrived, everything changed: fifteen others arrived after us, but I quickly realised what the team, the city and the fans were like. From there, it was easy to settle.

“Sampdoria are a team that play good football: I also saw them against Inter.

“We must be careful, focused and play our game. We want to win this game in order to continue doing well as we are at the moment.”

