Friday April 7 2017
Juve: Mattiello in, Mandzukic out
By Football Italia staff

Mario Mandzukic remains absent from Juventus’ squad for Saturday’s Serie A clash with Chievo, but Federico Mattiello is a surprise inclusion.

Mandzukic is still suffering from an inflamed knee, so Juan Cuadrado, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala are Juve’s only attacking options for a second game running.

Mattiello, meanwhile, makes the cut against his former club, in just his fifth appearance in a Bianconeri matchday squad this season.

The young defender-midfielder spent 18 months on loan at Chievo between January 2015 and June 2016 but played just four times for the Flying Donkeys, having broken his leg twice.

Juventus squad for Chievo: Buffon, Neto, Audero; Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Alves, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Mattiello, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon, Mandragora; Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala

