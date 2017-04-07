Belotti mobbed by 2,500 fans

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti was mobbed by 2,500 Torino fans at their club shop on Thursday, and the striker says he will “repay all this affection” on the pitch.

Having also been presented a crystal rooster by someone in a chicken costume to commemorate his 25 goals this season and nickname, ‘Il Gallo’ – literally translating to rooster, Belotti admitted he felt honoured and even more motivated to succeed with Torino.

“For me, it’s a great feeling,” he told Torino Channel.

“it means you’ve entered the hearts of the fans, who are really appreciating me so much.

“My job is to repay all this affection by giving my best on the pitch. For me, it’s a great honour.”

Image courtesy @TorinoFC_1906 via Twitter

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.