Enrique: Juve should bench stars!

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique jokes Juventus should bench their entire attack against the Catalans on Tuesday. “They’ll be rested for the run-in that way…”

Barca travel to Turin next week for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Juve, and Enrique made it clear he was wary of the threat posed by the Bianconeri’s quartet of Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic, Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala.

“I’d recommend Allegri to bench, in the game against us, Higuain, Mandzukic, Cuadrado and Dybala... they’ll be rested for the run-in that way,” the Coach said at a Press conference for the Blaugrana’s match against Malaga in La Liga

“We must focus on the League. We know that we’re back in the Champions League, which attracts us a lot, but we also know the risks of not focusing on the League.

“We have to end the season with tranquillity and appreciate everything in perspective.

“We haven’t won anything yet, but we haven’t lost anything either. We’re in a good spell, now we need to confirm it.”

