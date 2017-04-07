Izzo six-year ban next week?

By Football Italia staff

Genoa defender Armando Izzo’s six-year ban from football for alleged match-fixing will reportedly be confirmed next week.

According to Calciomercato.com, a hearing in Rome on Friday did not reduce the FIGC prosecutor’s desired punishment for Izzo, which includes a €20,000 fine, and his purported cohorts.

The requests stem from the end of last season, when the centre-back and his former club Avellino were among those investigated for match-fixing, relating to games against Modena and Reggina in the final two months of the 2013-14 campaign.

Izzo’s legal problems have not affected his performances for relegation-battling Genoa, however, with Sevilla and Milan reportedly planning summer moves for the 25-year-old if he avoids a ban.

