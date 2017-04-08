'Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool on Kessie'

By Football Italia staff

Franck Kessie’s agent confirmed clubs interested in the Atalanta midfielder include “Roma, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and more in the Premier League.”

The 20-year-old is already a regular starter for Atalanta and the Ivory Coast, so a summer sale is expected for in the region of €30m.

“Franck is close to many clubs and close to none,” agent George Atangana told Rai Sport.

“I must admit that Roma have the advantage for Kessie, but we haven’t closed a deal yet because there are other top clubs interested who continue calling me.

“There are very few clubs who can afford him, though. I can confirm he’s a good lad, honest and humble. He was brought up well.

“I can’t say how much he is worth, because that is down to Atalanta. I can only say he is a complete player and everywhere you put him, he can do that role.

“There are many overseas clubs interested in him. Manchester City, where his friend Yaya Toure plays in the same role. Liverpool, where their manager Jurgen Klopp knows how to help young players develop.

“Then there’s Arsenal, whose manager is very close to French-speaking players. I have to say they are not the only Premier League clubs who are after him, as there are many more too.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.