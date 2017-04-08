Zeman: 'Biggest game of the season'

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman warns today’s relegation dogfight between Empoli and Pescara is “the most important game of the season.”

It kicks off at the Stadio Castellani at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“This is going to be the most important game of the season. Empoli will want to win and I think they’ll believe it’ll be easier against the bottom club,” said Zeman in his Press conference.

The Tuscans are in the last ‘safe’ spot above the relegation zone, but are now only five points clear of Crotone.

Pescara are fired up after snatching a point against Milan last week and can put themselves right back in the thick of the race for Serie A security.

“We must try to impose our style of football on the game. Empoli played well against Roma and their performances do not reflect the results.

“I haven’t decided on the line-up yet, but Jean-Christophe Bahebeck is available.”

Pescara squad for Empoli: Fiorillo, Bizzarri, Aldegani; Biraghi, Campagnaro, Crescenzi, Coda, Fornasier, Zampano, Bovo; Coulibaly, Cubas, Benali, Bruno, Muntari, Memushaj, Verre, Milicevic; Cerri, Caprari, Mitrita, Muric, Bahebeck, Kastanos

