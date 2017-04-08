Pellissier: 'Still going strong'

By Football Italia staff

Chievo legend Sergio Pellissier is in no hurry to hang up his boots and trusts he can make his mark on Juventus this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The striker turns 38 next week and is under contract with the Flying Donkeys until June 2018.

“I never thought of just giving up when my contract expires. I want to continue competing as long as my fitness levels hold up. When I realise that I can’t do it anymore, I’ll say so honestly.

“I am taking it one year at a time and evaluating it from there,” he said in a Press conference.

Although he spent most of his career at Chievo, Pellissier started out at Torino and has some history against Juventus, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw in April 2009.

“There is always a different motivation in facing Juventus and more concentration throughout the squad. I’d like to score, but it’s not that simple. I can guarantee effort and hunger, as we want to make up for some recent poor performances.

“The hat-trick away to Juve seemed impossible. It’d be wonderful to repeat that, but Juve are one of the best teams in the world and it’s so tough to get any points at the Juventus Stadium.

“Mind you, I always did dream big, so I still hope that we can do it. I never stopped believing in myself and that’s why I am still here.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.