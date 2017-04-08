SuperPippo seeks Milan heir

By Football Italia staff

Current Venezia Coach Pippo Inzaghi hopes Milan can find his heir in the Number 9 jersey, while admiring Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile.

“I still think about Milan all the time and travelling round with Venezia I often see Milan fans with my jersey,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I really hope that soon Milan can get back to ruling the Champions League the way they used to.”

It has been noted that the Rossoneri never quite replaced SuperPippo in the squad, as a series of strikers failed to fully impress in the Number 9 jersey.

“I hope that shirt can become important again and lead Milan to success in Italy and Europe. I had to inherit the shirt once worn by Marco van Basten, so that was really tough, but the important thing is to believe.

“Hopefully Gianluca Lapadula can do well at Milan and he just needs a little patience.

“In general now I really like Immobile and Belotti. My brother Simone wanted Ciro at all costs at Lazio. I like Belotti’s desire to get the goal, he always respects the Torino shirt and gives his all.

“I like that both of them are nice, clean-cut guys who set a good example for youngsters.”

Inzaghi opted to drop down into Lega Pro – Italy’s third division – after his Milan adventure was cut short.

“I turned down a lot of money from China last year, because that’s not what I am interested in. I just want to do good work. I am open to a move abroad, even if Italy and my family are very important.

“I am now training Venezia with the same passion I put into the Milan job. I was looking for a club that would have faith in me and I just wanted to bring my six collaborators along.

“I didn’t care about the league we were playing in, as long as we could play good football.”

Venezia are currently on the cusp of promotion to Serie B and are battling it out with Parma for the automatic spot.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.