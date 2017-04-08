'No to Juve witch-hunt'

By Football Italia staff

Raffaele Cantone, the chief of the Anti-Corruption bureau, warns against a “Juventus witch-hunt” and insists there’s organised crime in all fan groups.

The Bianconeri were hauled in front of the Anti-Mafia Commission after it emerged tickets were sold in bulk to ultras representative Rocco Dominello, who is under investigation for links to the ‘Ndrangheta (Calabrian Mafia).

“The issue of Juventus and the infiltration of ‘Ndrangheta elements is objectively worrying, because Juve have in some way always represented the jewel in the crown, the best example of our country,” Cantone told Radio Capitale.

“For example, the Juventus Stadium is the best practice example for all the other arenas in the country. Juve have always been backed by a family who historically represented the best of our country in a business sense.

“This whole scenario leaves with it a slight stain, because there have been infiltrations, but I don’t like this witch-hunt against Juventus.

“I don’t appreciate the idea that suddenly all the ills of this country are down to the Juventus curva. Nobody should be that surprised, because there are infiltrations from organised crime in many other Northern clubs, but also drug dealing and violence.

“I myself wrote a book on the infiltration of crime into the Napoli curva. The presence of criminality in the ultras movements is unfortunately a structural fact.”

Juventus have repeatedly noted that Dominello has a clean criminal record and is currently under investigation for links to the ‘Ndrangheta, but has not been convicted of anything yet.

Therefore they insist there was nothing wrong in communicating with him and other representatives of the ultras.

As for the sale of tickets in bulk to the ultras groups fuelling touting, that too is a familiar practice among most Serie A and B clubs.

