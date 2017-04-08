Carrera option for Roma job?

By Football Italia staff

Spartak Moscow Coach and former Juventus assistant manager Massimo Carrera is a candidate to replace Luciano Spalletti at Roma.

Spalletti’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he is refusing to discuss a renewal.

The club is therefore looking elsewhere for alternatives and many have been mentioned, including Roberto Mancini, Vincenzo Montella, Eusebio Di Francesco, Gian Piero Gasperini and even Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri.

According to La Repubblica, a new name on the horizon is current Spartak Moscow boss Carrera.

The 52-year-old is top of the League in Russia and heading towards the title in his debut season.

Carrera worked as part of Antonio Conte’s staff at Juventus and the Italy squad, but did not follow him to Chelsea so he could take the Spartak job.

