Inzaghi: 'Lazio in my destiny'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi insists “Lazio were in my destiny” and after reaching the Coppa Italia Final, they are targeting Napoli. “Nothing is impossible.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I feel that I’ve achieved the dream, because I get to work in my city for the club I support,” he told the Corriere dello Sport.

As a player, Simone lived under the shadow of big brother Pippo, but as a Coach has surpassed his sibling. It’s remarkable considering he was not meant to be on the Lazio bench this season, stepping in after Marcelo Bielsa walked out, but has taken them to the Coppa Italia Final against Juventus and fourth in Serie A.

“I think this shows that our destiny is already written. After the problems with Bielsa, as was only right, they recalled me. Probably some others would’ve turned their noses up at being second choice, or said that their leadership qualities were damaged by this turn of events.

“I knew what my role was, that I had a leadership position in the group and could win people back with results. I knew that my players would not lose faith in me and would welcome me back with open arms, even if I was ‘second choice.’ I was right.”

Lazio reached the Coppa Italia Final after eliminating local rivals Roma in the semi-final.

“Having played in so many derbies, I know what it means to our fans. We were aware of the difficulties, as on paper Roma have a bigger budget and income, but I knew that being aggressive and eager we could do it.

“It’s an extraordinary result, reaching the Final by eliminating Inter and Roma. We proved that with humility and determination you can do great things.

“In the same vein, on paper it shouldn’t be an issue for Napoli to get into the Champions League, but we’ve proved we can fight it out with anyone. In Serie A just one slip-up can change everything.

“If we put in brains, physicality, intelligence and determination, then nothing can be considered impossible.”

Inzaghi talks about Rome as his city, but he and brother Pippo are from Piacenza and both started their careers at that club.

“We were scouted by clubs like Milan, Inter and Atalanta, while Piacenza were in Serie C, but we preferred to start playing at Piacenza so as not to leave our parents. We were convinced our quality would emerge there as well and not just at a big club.

“Our father was a Milan supporter, so we always leaned towards Milan, but we were really crazy about Piacenza.”

Funnily enough, Simone made his Serie A debut against what would become his future club.

“Giuseppe Materazzi knocked on the door and I expected him to tell me I’d be in the stands, as you only had 18 players for a match-day squad then, but instead he told me I was going to start against Lazio. The Lazio with Pavel Nedved and Marcelo Salas… The game ended 1-1 with my goal at the 90th minute and it all started from there. I played the whole season.

“At the end of that term, having scored 15 goals, I was signed by Lazio. See, Lazio were in my destiny. My debut was against Lazio, then in 1999 I won the European Super Cup, Coppa Italia and Scudetto.

“I might’ve had a good career anyway, but without Materazzi’s courage I think it would’ve been tougher. Nedved was my best teammate, a great professional and a great person. Training with him I realised you can have natural talent, but work is the most important thing. He was the first to arrive and the last to leave.

“The best player I trained is Lucas Biglia, because in my view there are no equals in his role in Italy and in Europe right now.”

