Juve have €80m for Verratti

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are preparing an €80m summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti, though Corentin Tolisso is a cheaper alternative.

The Bianconeri’s interest in the Italy international is no secret, but it’s also true to say the French club have no intention or need to sell.

According to Calciomercato.com and La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve have not given up on their number one target and will push for Verratti.

The offer on the table has to be at least €80m and the Turin giants have a good rapport with his agent Donato Di Campli.

While other clubs are interested too, including Real Madrid, Inter and Bayern Munich, Verratti is a self-confessed Juventus fan.

If the Old Lady cannot tempt Verratti to Turin, then the second choice is Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tolisso.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.