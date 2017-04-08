Mihajlovic: 'Everyone loves Belotti'

Sinisa Mihajlovic joked that Cagliari-Torino “could end 6-7” and explains why Andrea Belotti “is appreciated by all those who love football.”

“We need to score more goals than Cagliari in order to win and they are the side who concede the most, so it’s bound to be an entertaining game,” smiled the Coach in his Press conference.

“Could it end 6-7? The defenders certainly wouldn’t be happy, but I’d take that. I want to see the same spirit at the Sant’Elia that we had against Inter and Udinese. There’s no reason why we can’t do it away from home as well.

“When I push the lads on and criticise them, it’s not to rule with an iron fist or be some military sergeant. If Toro always play like Toro ought to and have the right attitude, you won’t hear me anymore.

“Iago Falque is fine, he has recovered from the knock and is available tomorrow. Adem Ljajic gives his best in a central role and is struggling a little more in a wide position.

“Therefore this season we’ll definitely see a 4-3-1-2 formation to make the most of Ljajic in that position. We might do that during the second half tomorrow, I haven’t decided yet.”

Juan Manuel Iturbe has failed to impress since arriving from Roma on loan in January, so will Torino activate the option to buy?

“We’re not thinking about that yet. He has to give his best, just like everyone else, and at the end of the season we’ll see where we are.

“Right now we all need to be concentrated on at least finishing in ninth place and maintain the same spirit on our travels as at home.”

Belotti is the hero of the Torino campaign and current joint Capocannoniere with 23 Serie A goals.

“Everyone loves Belotti for a very simple reason. Against Udinese, for example, he didn’t waste time celebrating his equaliser, instead rushing to get the ball back to the centre so we could aim for a 3-2 victory.

“This attitude of his fires up the others and that is why he is appreciated not just by the Toro fans, but all those who love football. He’s an old-fashioned centre-forward.

“I think he’d like to stay, but there are many factors involved here. I certainly hope he’ll stay here as long as I am the Coach. If someone arrives that will pay the release clause, then there’s nothing we can do to hold him back.”

