Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from the Empoli-Pescara relegation dogfight, revelations Atalanta with Sassuolo and Juventus host Chievo.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And to keep a closer eye on the statistics from each individual game, try our Live Scores Service.

We begin at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT) with a huge fixture at the Stadio Castellani, as Pescara victory over Empoli could blow the race to stay in Serie A wide open.

At 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), we turn to Bergamo and surprise package Atalanta aim to continue their march on Europe against last season’s revelations Sassuolo.

This evening at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), Serie A leaders Juventus have to balance staying on top domestically with preparing for the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

The Bianconeri host a plucky Chievo side and we could see some experiments from Max Allegri.

