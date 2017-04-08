Sousa: 'Samp-Fiorentina quality'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa is pleased with Fiorentina’s new defensive solidity and expects “a game with a lot of quality” against Sampdoria.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We have been very direct in trying to win one game at a time and not set ourselves targets. At the end of the season, we’ll analyse the results and see where we are,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We might have some weaknesses, but we can also beat anyone on our day. Many times we haven’t reached the right level for the victory, in others we did. We are aware of our own limitations.”

Sampdoria are fresh from shocking Inter 2-1 at San Siro and are only one place behind Fiorentina in the Serie A table.

“Atalanta are the revelation of this season, without doubt, but I do really appreciate Marco Giampaolo’s style of football. He has a specific idea and a structure made up of strong principles. I like his concepts and this game should have a lot of quality in it.

“It’s a difficult game, the team has shown a consistent maturation process, but we are convinced that we can achieve the best result.”

Fiorentina have kept four consecutive clean sheets, winning their last three games 1-0.

“We are working together as individuals and as sectors of the team to combat the opposition threat. Not conceding goals certainly gives us more confidence and security.

“My principle has always been to try to score more goals than the opponents, but we do have to work on defensive transitions when we lose possession.

“Our idea is to dominate and be more consistent in front of goal, taking more of our chances. No result is ever sufficient for me, as I always want to see improvement and the team going in the right direction.”

