Saturday April 8 2017
New Chinese bid for Brozovic
By Football Italia staff

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea want Marcelo Brozovic, but Inter could receive a new €30m offer from Tianjin Quanjian.

The Croatia international midfielder has a €30m price-tag, something that the Premier League clubs might not be prepared to meet.

According to Tuttosport, Fabio Cannavaro’s Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are preparing a new summer proposal for the 24-year-old.

He had already turned down the move to China in the January transfer window, but has fallen down the pecking order at San Siro since then.

Inter are eager to sell in order to balance the books and avoid Financial Fair Play restrictions.

This would be a huge profit, as they signed Brozovic from Dinamo Zagreb for a total €8m in January 2015.

