De Rossi considers Roma exit?

By Football Italia staff

There are increasing reports that Roma will only offer Daniele De Rossi a one-year contract, so Inter, Juventus and MLS clubs are on alert.

The midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of this season, but so far negotiations have hit problems.

According to Calciomercato.com, the only proposal on the table is a one-year contract and De Rossi sees that as a lack of faith in his future.

The Italy international turns 34 in July and the club owners want to reduce the average age of the squad.

It’s possible De Rossi could go the Andrea Pirlo route and leave Roma as a free agent to join another Serie A side, as Inter and Juventus are interested.

More likely is that he would prefer to go abroad rather than play for one of the rivals to his hometown club.

Several Major League Soccer clubs are ready to welcome De Rossi with open arms, including LA Galaxy and New York City FC.

