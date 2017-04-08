NEWS
Saturday April 8 2017
Emerson out, De Rossi in doubt
By Football Italia staff

Emerson Palmieri is out of Roma’s trip to Bologna tomorrow afternoon and Daniele De Rossi remains in doubt.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Luciano Spalletti has a demoralised squad after their Coppa Italia semi-final exit to local rivals Lazio on Tuesday evening.

Emerson is not even making the journey to the Stadio Dall’Ara, while De Rossi is in the squad, but it’s still not clear whether he can start.

Roma squad for Bologna: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny; Manolas, Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger, Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Strootman, Grenier, Paredes, Nainggolan, Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

