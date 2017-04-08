Leandrinho joins Napoli squad

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina is in the squad for Napoli’s trip to Lazio, joined by Brazilian striker Leandrinho, but Lorenzo Tonelli and Emanuele Giaccherini miss out.

The head-to-head for third place kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Goalkeeper Reina is still struggling with a calf injury, despite making his comeback in the Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus on Wednesday.

The shot-stopper is making the journey to the Stadio Olimpico, but remains in doubt to start, so Rafael is on stand-by.

Tonelli and Giaccherini are ruled out, but the big news is that teenage hitman Leandrinho is in the full squad for the first time since he arrived from Ponte Preta in January.

The 18-year-old striker has scored six goals with three assists in just nine games for the Primavera side, which earned him a step up to the senior squad.

Maurizio Sarri has opted not to hold a Press conference today.

Napoli squad for Lazio: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maggio, Maksimovic, Strinic, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Jorginho, Rog, Zielinski, Leandrinho, Callejon, Insigne, Mertens, Milik, Pavoletti

