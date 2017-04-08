Gagliardini out of Crotone-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini is again out of the Inter squad travelling to Crotone tomorrow afternoon.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Gagliardini has not quite recovered since spraining his ankle and already missed Monday’s 2-1 home defeat to Sampdoria.

The former Atalanta midfielder is out of action again tomorrow with that sprained ankle.

He is the only injury absentee, although Gary Medel and Jeison Murillo have to be careful, as they are one yellow card away from suspension and next weekend it’s Inter-Milan.

Inter squad for Crotone: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Ansaldi, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, Miranda, D’Ambrosio, Nagatomo; Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa

