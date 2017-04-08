NEWS
Saturday April 8 2017
Pescara peg back Empoli
By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Caprari wiped out an Omar El Kaddouri opener, but a point apiece does little for either Empoli or Pescara.

Crotone now have the opportunity to close the gap further, as do Palermo, as the winless streak stretches to 10 rounds for the Tuscans.

Zdenek Zeman’s Delfini wasted some golden opportunities, but Caprari made up for them by completing a counter-attack to cancel out the El Kaddouri strike.

Empoli rattled the woodwork twice, but risked losing it with the last kick of the game.

