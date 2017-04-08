NEWS
Saturday April 8 2017
Serie B: Late Frosinone drama
By Football Italia staff

Frosinone faltered in Ascoli, while Benevento, Bari, Perugia and Carpi fell, so there’s a chance for Spal to break away tomorrow.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Ascoli 1-1 Frosinone

Dionisi 77 (F), Favilli 95 (A)

Avellino 1-0 Carpi

Perrotta 93 (A)

Saved penalty: Ardemagni 3 (A)

Cittadella 1-0 Benevento

Iori 9 (C)

Sent off: Ciriretti 80 (C)

Latina 0-1 Vicenza

De Luca 80 (V)

Pisa 0-1 Cesena

Ujkani og 53 (C)

Pro Vercelli 1-0 Entella

Morra 83 (PV)

Spezia 1-0 Bari

Granoche 15 (S)

Sent off: Capradossi 58 (B)

Ternana 1-0 Salernitana

Avenatti 20 (T)

Sent off: Minala 85 (S)

Trapani 3-0 Perugia

Pagliarulo 8 (T), Manconi 59, 61 (T)

Sent off: Volta 82 (P)

Brescia-Spal

To be played on Sunday.

Novara-Verona

To be played on Monday.

