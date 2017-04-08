Suso back in Milan squad

By Football Italia staff

Suso and Gustavo Gomez are back in the squad as Milan host Palermo, but there’s still a lengthy injury list.

It kicks off at San Siro on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Coach Vincenzo Montella can celebrate the return of Suso after a calf injury, having missed the last three rounds and international duty with Spain.

Defender Gomez is also available, but Andrea Bertolacci, Ignazio Abate, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo are still on the sidelines.

Milan squad for Palermo: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Antonelli, Calabria, De Sciglio, Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni, Zapata; Fernandez, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa; Bacca, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

