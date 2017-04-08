NEWS
Saturday April 8 2017
Suso back in Milan squad
By Football Italia staff

Suso and Gustavo Gomez are back in the squad as Milan host Palermo, but there’s still a lengthy injury list.

It kicks off at San Siro on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Coach Vincenzo Montella can celebrate the return of Suso after a calf injury, having missed the last three rounds and international duty with Spain.

Defender Gomez is also available, but Andrea Bertolacci, Ignazio Abate, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo are still on the sidelines.

Milan squad for Palermo: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Antonelli, Calabria, De Sciglio, Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni, Zapata; Fernandez, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa; Bacca, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies