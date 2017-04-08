Kalinic and Bernardeschi back

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have Nikola Kalinic and Federico Bernardeschi available for their trip to Sampdoria, but Matias Vecino is still out of action.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Bernardeschi missed the last couple of games and international duty with Italy after spraining his ankle and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to start at Marassi tomorrow.

Kalinic went off at half-time in last week’s 1-0 win over Bologna suffering from a back problem.

Vecino has still not recovered and misses out.

Fiorentina squad for Sampdoria: Astori, Badelj, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Cristoforo, De Maio, Hagi, Ilicic, Kalinic, Babacar, Maistro, Milic, Mlakar, Olivera, Gonzalo, Salcedo, Sanchez, Saponara, Satalino, Sportiello, Tatarusanu, Tello, Tomovic, Borja Valero

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.