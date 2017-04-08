NEWS
Saturday April 8 2017
Kalinic and Bernardeschi back
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have Nikola Kalinic and Federico Bernardeschi available for their trip to Sampdoria, but Matias Vecino is still out of action.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Bernardeschi missed the last couple of games and international duty with Italy after spraining his ankle and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to start at Marassi tomorrow.

Kalinic went off at half-time in last week’s 1-0 win over Bologna suffering from a back problem.

Vecino has still not recovered and misses out.

Fiorentina squad for Sampdoria: Astori, Badelj, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Cristoforo, De Maio, Hagi, Ilicic, Kalinic, Babacar, Maistro, Milic, Mlakar, Olivera, Gonzalo, Salcedo, Sanchez, Saponara, Satalino, Sportiello, Tatarusanu, Tello, Tomovic, Borja Valero

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies