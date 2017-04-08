Zeman rues wasted Pescara chances

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman rues missed chances after Pescara’s 1-1 draw away to Empoli. “I’m glad the team tried its best.”

Gianluca Caprari cancelled out an Omar El Kaddouri opener, but only after missing practically an open goal.

“We had chances and were unable to make the most of them,” Zeman told Sky Sport Italia.

“Conceding a goal from a throw-in can happen. In football, the difference is made by goals and we just aren’t scoring enough of them.

“I do hope the team will continue pushing and playing, so we can climb some positions and see what happens. Compared to when Massimo Oddo was in charge, the lads do make more vertical passes.

“I’m glad the team tried its best, but if we don’t win, then it becomes really difficult.”

