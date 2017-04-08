Martusciello: 'Golden point for Empoli'

By Football Italia staff

Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello tried to focus on the positive after a 1-1 home draw with Pescara extended their winless run to 10 games.

This was a crucial fixture for the relegation battle, as the Tuscans are the last side in the safety zone and the gap has been whittled down considerably in recent weeks.

“It is a point worth its weight in gold,” insisted Martusciello after the team was jeered off the pitch.

“The important thing is to get something on the table. The team was organised up to a certain point, then some fear set in, but I am happy with the result and the first half performance.

“As for the jeers, I prefer to concentrate on the applause. It’s not easy to secure Serie A safety, it’s a long journey and we need to stay united.

“It’s important we isolate the team from negativity. We do have some limitations that can only be surpassed with hard work, without letting the pressure get to us. It’s the only way to bridge the gap with other teams.

“Staying in Serie A is something extraordinarily wonderful and mustn’t be taken for granted.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.