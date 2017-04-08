HT: Sassuolo shock Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta hit the woodwork with Papu Gomez, but a Mattia Caldara howler allowed Lorenzo Pellegrini to give Sassuolo the shock half-time lead.

The Orobici recovered admirably from the 7-1 shocker against Inter and remained in fifth place, fighting for European qualification and fresh from a 5-0 drubbing of Genoa. Franck Kessie was suspended, so Remo Freuler and Bryan Cristante started in midfield. Sassuolo were in a similar position last season, but getting into Europe proved costly for fitness levels. Francesco Magnanelli and Davide Biondini were unavailable.

Papu Gomez got a hat-trick last week and almost added another within five minutes, but he robbed Claud Adjapong to curl inches past the far top corner. The little Argentine then ran on to an Andrea Conti through ball, dummied Cristian Dell’Orco and thumped the upright from close range.

A deflected Domenico Berardi free kick was palmed out from under the bar, while a Lorenzo Pellegrini nutmeg through ball was just beyond Gregoire Defrel and Leonardo Spinazzola’s last-ditch tackle was decisive on a Defrel counter.

Defrel sustained an injury and had to make way for Matteo Politano and Sassuolo took the lead thanks to a howler from Mattia Caldara. The defender, who has been bought by Juventus for 2018, was caught in possession, allowing Pellegrini to sprint forward and dribble round Etrit Berisha.

Atalanta seemed frustrated, especially when Cristante’s cross went past both Petagna and Conti.

Atalanta 0-1 Sassuolo (Half-Time)

Pellegrini 35 (S)

Atalanta: Berisha; Masiello, Caldara, Toloi; Conti, Cristante, Freuler, Spinazzola; Kurtic; Petagna, Gomez

Sassuolo: Consigli; Adjapong, Cannavaro, Acerbi, Dell’Orco; Pellegrini, Sensi, Missiroli; Berardi, Defrel (Politano 34), Ragusa

Ref: Rizzoli

