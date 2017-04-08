Giampaolo: 'Fiorentina trouble Samp'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo wants Sampdoria to keep their cool and warned Fiorentina “have a style of football that can really cause us problems.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We need to turn the page and forget about Inter,” said the Coach after Monday’s surprise 2-1 victory at San Siro.

“Tomorrow we have a really tough match, because Fiorentina have a style of football that can really cause us problems. We need to keep cool heads and make as few mistakes as possible, as the Viola are one of the best passers around.”

This week Giampaolo signed a contract extension with Sampdoria, so was there any truth to the rumours Fiorentina wanted him?

“They never contacted me. Many things are said, we can’t go around denying all of it. We must focus on the present and keep doing the same things that got us into this position.

“We’re no fluke, this is a team that is reaping what it sowed. That means we need to keep on our path and not veer away from it. Fiorentina will be motivated and we can’t give it any less.”

Luis Muriel and Jacopo Sala are out injured, but Giampaolo notes “we thought Sala’s condition would be worse.”

