Line-ups: Juventus-Chievo

By Football Italia staff

Juventus rest several defenders ahead of Barcelona, but start Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Gonzalo Higuain against Chievo.

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s games on the Liveblog.

Inevitably, the Bianconeri are distracted by Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona, which will also be at the Juventus Stadium.

They are also fatigued after two encounters with Napoli over the last seven days, drawing 1-1 in Serie A and losing 3-2 in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, but still going through to the Final against Lazio.

Mario Mandzukic and Marko Pjaca are out injured, but Max Allegri rests Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Dani Alves and Miralem Pjanic.

It means Daniele Rugani gets a rare start, with Stefano Sturaro again filling in for Mandzukic on the left side of that supporting trident.

Dybala starts anyway, as he needs to regain match fitness after his muscular injury, but there’s no rest for Pipita Higuain or Sami Khedira.

Chievo are without Gennaro Sardo, Nicola Rigoni and Alessandro Gamberini are out for Chievo, who need to recover from two consecutive defeats.

Veteran Sergio Pellissier once bagged a hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 Turin draw, but the Flying Donkeys have never won away to Juventus.

In fact, they’ve beaten the Bianconeri just once in 29 competitive meetings, losing 20 of them.

That lone success was 1-0 at the Bentegodi in Serie A on January 17, 2010.

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Marchisio; Cuadrado, Dybala, Sturaro; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Dani Alves, Chiellini, Bonucci, Benatia, Pjanic, Mattiello, Lemina, Asamoah, Rincon, Mandragora

Chievo: Seculin; Cacciatore, Spolli, Cesar, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa; Pellissier, Meggiorini

Chievo bench: Sorrentino, Confente, Frey, Dainelli, Izco, Kiyine, Depaoli, De Guzman, Gakpe, Inglese

