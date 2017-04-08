Sassuolo stall wasteful Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta’s European hopes suffered a blow as they scraped a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo, wasting numerous chances and gifting the goal.

The Orobici largely dominated proceedings, but were caught on the counter when Mattia Caldara let Lorenzo Pellegrini go clear.

After numerous opportunities to get back into it and Papu Gomez rattled the woodwork, while Andrea Consigli performed some desperate saves.

Bryan Cristante’s header on a Gomez free kick did get them back on level terms, but Atalanta couldn’t get the winner in a frenetic finale.

There was bad news for Gian Piero Gasperini, as Leonardo Spinazzola went off injured and Gomez will be suspended against Roma.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s games unfolded on the Liveblog.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.