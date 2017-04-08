Rugani: 'Juve ignore Barcelona'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele Rugani assures Juventus are not distracted by Barcelona as they host Chievo this evening. “It can be decisive.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and liveblog.

Several players are rested ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona, including Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Miralem Pjanic.

“Our minds are absolutely on tonight’s game,” Rugani told Mediaset Premium.

“We want to win and must focus only on this match, because it can be decisive for the Scudetto.

“It’s fixtures like this that prove we are a great team. We absolutely have to win and that is all that counts.”

