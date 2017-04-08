Marotta: 'Allegri staying at Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta commented on Corentin Tolisso, the Champions League and why Max Allegri is staying in Turin.

Their match with Chievo kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and liveblog.

“It would be a grave error to think about Barcelona this evening, because our objective is also to win the Scudetto and that is no less an important target than the Champions League,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

Tonight Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain start in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

“Cuadrado has some rather unique characteristics within the squad and when he is absent we can use different systems. In that double encounter with Napoli, we had two different shapes, as in the Coppa Italia it was more of a technically-gifted side. We brought home the result.”

As always, the director general was asked about Allegri’s contract, amid reports there will be an extension to June 2020.

“Allegri has a contract until 2018, so it’s not really an issue right now. He has said both privately and publicly that he intends to stay and so I don’t see any reason to even talk about this.

“Allegri started an era with us and it’s not finished yet.”

This week Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tolisso declared he couldn’t turn down a side like Juventus.

“Tolisso is a great player, but that is all I will say on the matter. We need to make tactical evaluations.”

