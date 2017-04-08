NEWS
Saturday April 8 2017
Gasperini: 'Atalanta did all we could'
By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini was “satisfied with the performance and we have to accept the result” after Atalanta’s 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.

It was a surprise setback for the Orobici after two wins on the bounce, especially as they had gone a goal down following Mattia Caldara’s howler.

“I am satisfied with the performance and we have to accept the result,” Gasp told Sky Sport Italia.

“We did everything we possibly could to bring home the three points and the only negative period was in the opening 15 minutes.

“This was not easy against a Sassuolo side that is very strong on the counter-attack.”

There was more bad news, as Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez was booked today and will be suspended for next week’s big showdown with Roma.

Leonardo Spinazzola is also in doubt after going off with a muscular problem.

“Gomez had been one booking away from a ban for quite a while and I was hoping he’d stay that way for another week. It’s disappointing, but now he will train to be at his absolute best for the final push this season.”

