Source: 'Monchi has Roma deal'

By Football Italia staff

Monchi has already agreed a three-year contract to become the new Roma director of sport, a club source told RomaPress.

“Yes, the agreement is already there with Monchi for three years,” the anonymous source exclusively told RomaPress, who are based in America.

“The delay? Diplomacy. Monchi wanted to ensure a clean break from Sevilla and he wanted to pay the appropriate homage and respect to the club and the fans.”

This week the Sevilla director insisted he had not already picked his next destination, as Paris Saint-Germain were also an option.

However, today he formally said goodbye to the Sevilla fans in emotional scenes at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

It is therefore expected that Monchi’s move to Roma will be made official over the next few days.

