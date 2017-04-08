EDF: 'Sassuolo wanted Papu'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco reveals he wanted Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez at Sassuolo and their goal against Atalanta was “no fluke.”

The Neroverdi grabbed a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia and had taken the lead when Lorenzo Pellegrini pounced on a Mattia Caldara howler.

“I liked my team’s performance for over an hour and the goal was no fluke, as we wanted to be aggressive and pressure them into errors,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“I didn’t like some of our counter-attacks and we didn’t keep the ball for long enough, especially in the second half when Atalanta stepped up the pressure.

“We wanted a result at all costs and we got it, but Atalanta deserve credit for their performance. They never give up and are always a tough side to face.”

Papu Gomez was a constant thorn in Sassuolo’s side and Di Francesco knows him well.

“Gomez was the first player I asked for when Nicola Sansone left Sassuolo. He has the quality and characteristics to play my style of football.

“We really missed someone like him this season, because we’ve got so many left-footed players.”

