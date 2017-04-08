Higuain: 'Barcelona respect us'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain said Juventus have no fear of Barcelona in the Champions League. “We respect them just as they respect us.”

Pipita scored both goals, which were created for him by Paulo Dybala at the Juventus Stadium for the 2-0 victory over Chievo.

“It was a difficult game and we knew it was going to be, as Chievo are tough, but we won and that’s what we wanted,” Higuain told Mediaset Premium.

This evening Barcelona lost 2-0 to Malaga with Neymar sent off for losing his head and lunging into a dangerous tackle, not the best way to prepare for Tuesday's quarter-final in Turin.

“Now we can focus on Barcelona and rest so we can reach that game in top condition. We must be calm, as it’s a very hard match against a great team, but we respect them just as they respect us.”

Higuain also scored against Napoli on his return to the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday, a 3-2 defeat that still saw Juve through to the Coppa Italia Final.

“It was a special return for me and I am happy for the Juve fans, as they are behind me and leave me in peace. I am happy here.”

