Higuain heads for Juve record

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain became the first player to get over 20 Serie A goals in his debut Juventus season for 59 years.

Pipita bagged a brace in this evening’s 2-0 victory over Chievo and now has 21 Serie A goals in 31 appearances for the Bianconeri.

The last strikers to net more than 20 in their opening Juve campaigns were John Charles on 28 goals and Omar Sivori 22 in 1957-58.

So far Higuain has scored 27 goals in 42 competitive matches for Juve since his €90m transfer from Napoli.

The Argentina has found the net 90 times in 135 Serie A games and last season at Napoli set a new all-time record with 36 in a single campaign.

The 29-year-old has amassed 57 goals in his last 66 top flight appearances.

