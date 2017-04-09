Lichtsteiner: Bring on Barcelona!

By Football Italia staff

Stephan Lichtsteiner assures Juventus “can’t wait to take on Barcelona, as we are confident and in great shape” for the Champions League quarter-final.

The first leg kicks off in Turin on Tuesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“We have been waiting for this game for a very long time,” the Swiss international told Mediaset Premium after their 2-0 win over Chievo.

“It’ll be a very different match to this one, but we can’t wait to take on Barcelona. We are confident and in good shape.

“Barcelona struggle at the back and we are dangerous in attack with this 4-2-3-1 system. We hope to have two great performances and get through to the semi-final.”

On Saturday evening, the Blaugrana lost 2-0 to Malaga in La Liga, seeing Neymar sent off.

“We mustn’t allow them too much room, because if in defence you’re in a one-on-one situation with one of their forwards, you’ll be in trouble.

“It’s not easy to win everything, but we are working on it.”

Paulo Dybala was inspirational against Chievo last night, so is he at the world class level?

“I am not a Coach, but I can tell he’s a phenomenon and has everything it takes to enjoy a great career.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.