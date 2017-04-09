Mandorlini: 'I want Genoa answers'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa Coach Andrea Mandorlini wants “answers” from his squad against Udinese after their humiliating 5-0 home defeat.

It kicks off at the Dacia Arena at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Grifone’s campaign has been dismal overall, but hit rock bottom with a 5-0 home loss to Atalanta.

“When you lose a game like that, you ask yourself questions and want answers in the next match,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

There are already reports this weekend could be decisive for whether Mandorlini keeps his job.

“I am not the focus here, it’s an important game for the lads and for our fans. I just have to help us find the right way to get out of this tunnel.

“Udinese are now visibly a Gigi Del Neri side. They are physical, have quality and are in a positive moment, so will want to get three points, but we intend to get a result too.

“What we’re missing are results, which are the best medicine. What counts is the team spirit more than the tactical system or even individual players.

“We are in a situation where we need to secure our objective, which is Serie A safety, as soon as possible.”

Miguel Veloso is in the squad, albeit not 100 per cent fit, but Adel Taarabt was left behind due to a muscular problem.

Mattia Perin is a long-term absentee following knee surgery and Mauricio Pinilla begins his five-match ban.

Genoa squad for Udinese: Gentiletti, Cofie, Izzo, Burdisso, Simeone, Ntcham, Palladino, Biraschi, Hiljemark, Beghetto, Orban, Lazovic, Lamanna, Munoz, Pandev, Rigoni, Morosini, Zima, Veloso, Pellegri, Rubinho, Laxalt, Cataldi, Ninkovic

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.