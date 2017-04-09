Post new comment

Ahead of the first leg of the Barcelona tie, Gaby McKay analyses the strengths and weaknesses of the Bianconeri.

Much has been made in the run-up to Juventus’ clash with Barcelona of the opportunity for the Old Lady to seek revenge for her 2015 Champions League Final defeat. On that occasion the Blaugrana dominated the first-half, only for the Italian champions to fight back before being undone by Luis Suarez and a last-second Neymar goal on the break.

While that famous Juve defence remains intact - and won’t Giorgio Chiellini be keen to get at Suarez, having missed the Berlin Final through injury? - this is in fact a vastly different Bianconeri side to the one of three years ago, with an entirely dissimilar set of characteristics.

Back then, Juve had perhaps the only midfield on the continent which could measure up to Barça’s. While the Catalan outfit could boast Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic, plus Xavi from the bench, the Torinese had their ‘Fantastic Four’ in the shape of Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Claudio Marchisio.

While Barcelona can still field all of their midfield stars from two years ago, only Marchisio remains in the Juventus engine room. Indeed, what was one of the Old Lady’s greatest strengths now looks like a relative weakness. Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic are fine players, but the German doesn’t have the physicality of Vidal and Pjanic has blown hot and cold this season.

Marchisio has been more of a peripheral figure this season as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury, with Khedira and Pjanic operating in a 4-2-3-1. Given the strength of the opposition’s midfield, however, Max Allegri may opt to reinstate il Principino in a three-man unit.

If the middle of the park looks weaker, it’s entirely the opposite at the top end of the pitch. Two years ago the lack of a real goal scorer was seen as Juve’s biggest shortcoming. Carlos Tevez, Fernando Llorente and Alvaro Morata are good players, but can currently be found at Shanghai Shenhua, Swansea City and on the Real Madrid bench respectively.

These days Allegri can call on one of the most expensively assembled strike forces in world football. Gonzalo Higuain a €90m capture from Napoli has scored at least 20 goals in all but one of the last six seasons, while €40m man Paulo Dybala has drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi. Add the snarling presence of Mario Mandzukic to the equation and the forward line has become one of Juve’s biggest strengths.

That said, of the three only Mandzukic can so far boast any real pedigree in the competition. Higuain averages better than a goal every other game across his career, but has managed just 16 in his 62 Champions League appearances. Dybala only made his European debut last season, but a return of three goals in 13 games isn't good enough for a player of his calibre. If the Bianconeri are to progress, the Argentine pair need to step up.

The greatest strength of this Juventus team is, of course, the defence. The ‘BBC’ combination of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini need no introduction, while Dani Alves and Alex Sandro are two of the best attacking full-backs in the world. Add to the equation Medhi Benatia, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Daniele Rugani and you have arguably the strongest backline in the world. Oh, and Gigi Buffon will be behind them.

Ironically though, this very strength can also present a strange type of weakness. Barça can’t defend well enough to sit back in games. Even without Messi, Suarez and Neymar - the MSN to Juve’s BBC - they’d be forced to take the game to their opponents.

By contrast, having such a solid defence has at times led the Bianconeri to be overly cautious. Against Bayern Munich last year, Allegri sought to frustrate the Germans in the first leg, only to see his side 2-0 down just after half-time.

In the second half, and for an hour in Bavaria, Juventus went at their opponents and scored four without reply, only to go back into their shells and lose 4-2 in extra-time, 6-4 on aggregate. Allegri has earned the nickname ‘EuroMax’ for his exploits in this competition with Milan and Juve, but he needs to be bolder against the Blaugrana.

If you sit back against Barça, they will score. It’s as simple as that. Juve can’t let their biggest strength become a crutch.

