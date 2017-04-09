NEWS
Sunday April 9 2017
Chelsea-Inter duel for Meret
By Football Italia staff

Chelsea and Inter are said to be duelling on the transfer market for 20-year-old Spal goalkeeper Alex Meret.

The shot-stopper, owned by Udinese, has already been called up to the senior Italy squad.

Antonio Conte sent scouts to view Meret in Serie B, where Spal are surprise contenders for promotion.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea have offered £6m plus bonuses, but Inter are already prepared to beat that with £7m.

Juventus are on the horizon too, as they seek a long-term heir to Gigi Buffon.

Some have even suggested Meret is superior to Milan’s 18-year-old prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Donnarumma doesn’t feel pressure, but Meret is technically a more complete goalkeeper,” said Italy Under-17 goalkeeping coach Fabrizio Ferron.

“I used to call Meret ‘little old man’ because he seemed light years ahead of his age.”

