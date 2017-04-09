Monchi recalls Sanabria to Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Incoming Roma director of sport Monchi could bring in Gonzalo Rodriguez, Clement Lenglet and above all recapture Tonny Sanabria.

Despite his protestations, it seems a matter of days before Monchi is officially unveiled as the new Giallorossi transfer guru on a three-year contract after he saluted Sevilla fans.

The Corriere dello Sport has drawn up a list of his many targets for this summer and they include some familiar faces.

Gonzalo Rodriguez will be a free agent at the end of the season, as his contract with Fiorentina is due to expire, but Roma face competition for the 33-year-old defender from Inter and Milan.

He’d essentially replace Thomas Vermaelen, who has barely played since arriving on loan from Barcelona.

Another defender on the horizon is 21-year-old Lenglet, who Monchi brought to Sevilla from Nancy for €7.5m in January, but it might be difficult to prise him away from the Spaniards just six months after his arrival.

An intriguing suggestion is the return to Roma of Antonio Sanabria, who is still technically under the control of the Giallorossi, but playing for Real Betis.

The 21-year-old Paraguay international striker was a sensation in his first season at Sporting Gijon, scoring 11 times in 29 Liga appearances, but this term managed only three goals.

A comeback to the Stadio Olimpico is not out of the question, as Sanabria would act as an understudy to Edin Dzeko.

As part of the deal, Roma agreed a buy-back option for €11m.

