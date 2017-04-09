Emerson and Chiesa set for Italy

By Football Italia staff

Italy are expected to call up Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa and Roma winger Emerson Palmieri for a get-together next week.

Coach Giampiero Ventura specifically requested a series of these ‘stages’ at the Coverciano training ground so he can get a closer look at players on the fringes of the Azzurri scene.

It above all allows him to view younger players and slowly welcome them into the Nazionale.

The next get-together will be from Monday April 10 to Wednesday April 12.

According to reports, Fiorentina winger Chiesa will get his first senior call-up after the 18-year-old made it into the Under-21 squad last month.

Another new entry is expected to be Roma wing-back Emerson, who is Brazilian, but recently received his Italian passport.

Emerson is currently injured, but should join Ventura for the session anyway to settle him into the new environment.

Under-21 internationals such as Alessio Cragno, Leonardo Spinazzola, Andrea Conti and Mattia Caldara are coming along, as are Danilo Cataldi, Alberto Grassi, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Manuel Locatelli.

Domenico Berardi has now fully recovered after four months out with a knee injury and the Sassuolo talent is still waiting for his senior Italy cap.

