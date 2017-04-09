Marciniak ref for Juve-Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak has been assigned to the Champions League quarter-final between Juventus and Barcelona.

The first leg kicks off in Turin on Tuesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Marciniak was named as the official who will blow the whistle on this huge fixture at the Juventus Stadium.

He’ll be accompanied by Tomasz Listkiewicz, Pawel Sokolnicki, Pawel Raczkowski, Tomasz Musial and fourth official Radoslaw Siejka.

The 36-year-old already officiated Juve’s 1-0 victory away to Olympique Lyonnais on October 16, which saw Mario Lemina sent off and a penalty assigned to the French club.

Barcelona do not have fond memories of Marciniak, who was in charge when they were humiliated 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain on February 14.

The Blaugrana fought back to win the second leg 6-1.

Marciniak also officiated Roma’s 3-0 Champions League preliminary round defeat to Porto in August, sending off both Daniele De Rossi and Emerson Palmieri.

Italy's Daniele Orsato has been assigned to the other quarter-final, Borussia Dortmund v Monaco.

