Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action from all seven Serie A games, from Sampdoria-Fiorentina through Crotone-Inter, Milan-Palermo, Bologna-Roma and Lazio-Napoli.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And keep a closer eye on the stats from each individual game using our Live Scores Service.

We begin at 11.50 UK time (10.50 GMT) at Marassi with giant-killers Sampdoria hosting Fiorentina. It was meant to start 20 minutes earlier, but the Viola team bus got stuck in traffic.

At 14.00 UK (13.00 GMT) we’ve got a positive smorgasbord of calcio delights, including Roma trying to get their season back on track at Bologna’s Stadio Dall’Ara, Inter do the same at a Crotone side that can suddenly smell the possibility of Serie A safety and Milan push for Europe with Palermo.

There are bound to be plenty of goals in a scintillating encounter between Cagliari and Torino, as Marco Borriello and Capocannoniere Andrea Belotti go head-to-head with two of the ‘loosest’ defences in the top flight.

Genoa desperately need to get a result away to Udinese after their 5-0 drubbing by Atalanta or we could see another change of Coach.

The round concludes at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) at the Stadio Olimpico, as Lazio and Napoli enter a showdown for third place and with it Champions League football.

Ciro Immobile faces his hometown club and Italy teammate Lorenzo Insigne, but both tacticians have injury concerns to the very last minute.

