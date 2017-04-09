Guardiola hints at Bonucci bid?

By Football Italia staff

Pep Guardiola hinted he could make another attempt at coaxing Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus to Manchester City.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich Coach has publicly praised Bonucci as the best central defender in the world, not only because of his skills in stopping opposition strikers, but also his passing and vision to start moves from the back.

“The defender has to be rougher and tough,” said Guardiola this weekend when discussing transfer strategy.

“You cannot compete with strikers like (Romelu) Lukaku, (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic, (Douglas) Costa.

“You have to be like that. We are looking for not just that, there have to be qualities of a player, for us it’s so important.”

City splashed out £47.5m on John Stones and 29-year-old Bonucci would cost even more, as Juventus have no intention of selling.

The Italy international confessed he had been tempted by the chance to work with Guardiola, but ultimately had no reason to leave Turin.

Bonucci and his squad are preparing for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Barcleona.

