Lazio injury crisis with Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are without Stefan de Vrij, Senad Lulic and Federico Marchetti, while Lucas Biglia and Ciro Immobile are in doubt against Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

As is the routine for this club, Simone Inzaghi only announced his squad on the morning of the home game.

He has a host of injury problems to contend with, as Marchetti, De Vrij and Lulic are only in the stands.

Biglia and Immobile are included, but remain in doubt for this evening’s clash at the Stadio Olimpico after muscular problems.

Lazio squad for Napoli: Adamonis, Strakosha, Vargic; Basta, Bastos, Hoedt, Lukaku, Patric, Radu, Wallace; Biglia, Cardoselli, Crecco, Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto, Milinkovic, Murgia, Parolo; Djordjevic, Immobile, Keita, Lombardi, Tounkara

