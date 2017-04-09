Line-ups: Crotone-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter need to get their campaign back on track, but visit a Crotone side that can smell the possibility of Serie A safety.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all seven of today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Nerazzurri had been in the running for a top three finish, but that evaporated after Monday night’s surprise 2-1 home defeat to Sampdoria.

Now the pressure is on Coach Stefano Pioli to prove his worth and at least get them into the Europa League or there could be another change of management.

Roberto Gagliardini is still out with a sprained ankle, so Geoffrey Kondogbia and Gary Medel take the midfield roles, introducing Jeison Murillo in defence.

Both Medel and Murillo need to be careful, as they are one booking away from suspension and next Saturday it’s the Milan Derby.

Antonio Candreva, Ever Banega and Ivan Perisic support Capocannoniere candidate Mauro Icardi.

Crotone are in their first ever Serie A campaign and looked doomed to the drop, but Empoli’s dire form means that’s not necessarily the case.

The Squali are fresh from a victory away to Chievo and are fired up for a potential climb back up the standings, as a win here would reduce the gap with Empoli to just three points.

Coach Davide Nicola has a full squad to choose from, including former Inter youth academy members Lorenzo Crisetig, Alex Cordaz and Diego Falcinelli.

Crotone: Cordaz; Rosi, Ceccherini, Ferrari, Martella; Rohden, Barberis, Crisetig, Stoian; Trotta, Falcinelli

Crotone bench: Festa, Viscovo, Dussenne, Claiton, Samprisi, Mesbah, Capezzi, Kotnik, Acosty, Nalini, Tonev, Simy

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Murillo, Miranda, Ansaldi; Medel, Kondogbia; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Berni, Murillo, Andreolli, Sainsbury, Santon, Nagatomo, Brozovic, Biabiany, Eder, Gabriel Barbosa, Palacio

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.